Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 gets permanent price cut in India, now available at Rs 8,999

In wake of the recent air quality dip across Delhi NCR, Xiaomi has announced a Rs 1,000 cut for the Mi Air Purifier 2. Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, has confirmed a permanent price cut on Twitter. After a Rs 1,000 price cut, Mi Air Purifier 2 is available for Rs 8,999, down from Rs 9,999.

Delhi has been facing heavy smog cover, which first appeared on Tuesday, and it further intensified on Wednesday. Residents across the National Capital Region have been facing itchiness on the skin, dry eyes, burning nose, and soar throat among other symptoms. The severity of the situation has led to the government ordering schools across the capital shut until Sunday.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 specifications and features

Mi Air Purifier 2 offers a triple layer filter that has been designed in a cylindrical shape to enable 360-degree purification. The three layers in the filter are made of a PET pre-filter, an EFA filter and an activated carbon filter. This purifier can be connected via Wi-Fi and controlled through the Mi Home app, that features on Android and iOS. The controls of this purifier can be handled by family members, as well as remotely via the app, which can also enable timer schedules. The Mi Home app updates the user on regulator speed, humidity levels and air quality, all of which can be controlled.

Clean air is everyone’s right. That’s the reason why we’re announcing a permanent price cut of ₹1000 on the Mi Air Purifier 2. Breathe smart and save more! #DelhiSmog pic.twitter.com/9KcJcA7Y0h — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 8, 2017

The filters of the Mi Air Purifier 2 require change every 6 months, which is alerted to users by the app. The Air Purifier can blow out 310 cubic meters of pure air per hour, and can be controlled for noise levels. The settings of the device enable three modes: auto, manual and night.

