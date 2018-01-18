Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 50-inch 4K UHD TV launched: Price, specifications, and features

Xiaomi’s latest smart TV offers 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz. Xiaomi’s latest smart TV offers 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz.

Xiaomi has launched its 50-inch Mi TV 4A in China. This is the sixth TV model in the Mi TV 4A range, with previous models being 32, 43, 49, 55 and 65 inches. The 50-inch smart TV offers 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz.

Xiaomi has included its Mi TV Bar to this gadget, that enables 10 speakers, two wireless rear satellite speakers and a sub-woofer. Its stereo speakers provide support for Dolby Audio and dtsHD. Xiaomi’s smart TV interface allows voice input from the TV remote, along with control of other Xiaomi products connected to the same network as the smart TV. The TV also comes with PatchWall, a UI skin over stock Android, that enables artificial intelligence features.

The Chinese company has enabled Mi Bluetooth Remote Control, which will allow Bluetooth, Speech Recognition, Mi Touch and Infrared. This smart TV runs on Amlogic L962 quad-core processor and has 2GB RAM. This appliance also allows in-built storage limit of 8GB. Enabled by Bluetooth 4.2, users can connect to this Xiaomi device via three HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, an ethernet port, an S/PDIF audio output port, as well as support for AV input. The smartTV has been priced at CNY 2,399 (Rs 23,800 approx.)

Xiaomi had launched its Mi TV 4 at CES 2017, and added five other smart TVs since. The company is reported to have announced pre-order registrations from January 19, while its sale will begin January 23. When sales begin, Xiaomi could apparently be offering a 100 CNY (Rs 1,000 approx.) discount for customers.

