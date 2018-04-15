Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun spotted wearing unannounced fitness tracker, likely to be the Mi Band 3

Looks like Xiaomi Mi Band 3 will launch sooner than expected. (Image of Xiaomi Mi Band 2 for representation) Looks like Xiaomi Mi Band 3 will launch sooner than expected. (Image of Xiaomi Mi Band 2 for representation)

Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun has been spotted wearing the Mi Band 3. Eagle-eyed attendees spotted Jun wearing unreleased fitness tracker, which many believe is likely to be the third-generation Mi Band, at the launch of the Black Shark gaming phone at a recent event held in China.

As evidenced by a leaked photo (via ThePhoneTalks), Jun is said to have been spotted wearing a new, unannounced fitness tracker that could be the next-generation Mi Band. While the upcoming fitness tracker still retains rubber band like the previous generation model, the design seems to have been slightly modified. It appears that the glass surface of the band has been extended so that to accommodate a larger OLED screen. As noted by GizChina, the glass bends over its sides, resembling phones with 2.5D displays.

Evidently, Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is going to get a lot of features including a heart rate scanner, GPS, pedometer, sleep tracking and more. It should come with a touchscreen display, Bluetooth v4.2, and IP67 water and dust resistance. The Mi Band 3 is expected to launch this year, although details around its arrival have been kept under tight wraps. There’s no evidence, but we can expect the Mi Band 3 to launch alongside the Mi 6X/Mi A2 on April 25.

The original Mi Band was launched in India in 2015 at a price of Rs 999, while the Mi Band 2 made its debut in September 2016 for Rs 1999. The company also sells the Mi HRX Edition at Rs 1299. This appears to look like the Mi Band 2, but doesn’t include a heart rate scanner.

