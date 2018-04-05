Xiaomi brings ‘Mi Crowdfunding’ platform to India: Here’s how it works

Xiaomi Mi Crowdfunding platform launched in India, and here’s how it works. Xiaomi Mi Crowdfunding platform launched in India, and here’s how it works.

Xiaomi has launched its ‘Mi crowdfunding’ platform in India through which the company will be selling a selected number of ‘innovation-driven products”. The platform has been launched as part of the ongoing Mi Fan Festival, which will run from April 5 to April 6.

Under the Mi Crowdfunding platform, Xiaomi will curate a handful number of products. However, only after reaching a certain required sale number, the product will be made available to the user. In case the product fails to meet the targeted sales number, customers get their money back. At the moment, Xiaomi is bringing two products to India – Mi Selfie Stick Tripod and Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver. They are priced in India at Rs 1,099 and Rs 999, respectively.

Xiaomi Mi Crowdfunding platform: Here’s how it works

To use the Mi Crowdfunding platform, users need to select a particular product and click on ‘support now’ option to place the order. Once done, you can choose any preferred online payment mode and pay within the defined timelines on the payment page.You can come back anytime to check the project progress. It should be noted that a project is successful once the bar reaches 100 per cent in the defined timelines. And, in case, the project is unsuccessful, you get your entire money back.

Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick doubles as a selfie stick and tripod stitched together

First up is the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod, a unique product that doubles as a selfie stick and tripod together. Made out of sturdy aluminum alloy, the length of the selfie stick can be expanded as per user’s requirements. It comes with a Bluetooth remote shutter, and can be used with smartphones running either Android or iOS. Xiaomi promises that the product will be shipped within 10 days of successful completion of the project. It is available in a black colour option.

Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver converts wired headphones into wireless ones

Next is the Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver, which essentially converts wired headphones into wireless ones. Based on Bluetooth v4.2, Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver can also be used to convert your regular analogue car system into a wireless system. It comes with a professional AMP chip, and Xiaomi claims a built-in 97mAh battery can be charged within 2 hours and support 4 to 5 hours of playback. The product comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and weighs 10 grams. It is available in a white colour option.

