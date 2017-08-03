Xiaomi beats Fitbit to become world’s largest wearables vendor in Q2 2017: Strategy Analytics

Xiaomi overtook Fitbit and Apple in the global wearables segment in the second quarter of 2017. Xiaomi overtook Fitbit and Apple in the global wearables segment in the second quarter of 2017.

Xiaomi has managed to become the world’s top wearables brand in the second quarter of 2017 with an estimated shipments of 3.7 million units, according to the latest data from Strategy Analytics. Mi Band shipments overtook Fitbit shipments in Q2 2017, allowing Xiaomi to capture 17.1 per cent market share in the last quarter. Fitbit shipped an estimated 3.4 million wearables in the quarter, while it’s closest competitor, Apple shipped around 2.8 million units.

Xiaomi’s estimated wearables shipments of 3.7 million units are up from the estimated 3 million Mi Band shipments in the year-ago quarter. This 22 per cent rise saw Xiaomi capture 17.1 per cent market share, making Chinese technology company overtaking Fitbit and Apple in the global wearables segment. Strategy Analytics attributes this growth to strong performance of the company’s Mi Band fitness trackers in China due to their affordable pricing and “rich features” such as heart-rate monitors, step-counters and calendar alerts.

Fitbit, meanwhile, has dropped from 5.7 million units in Q2 2016 to 3.4 million units in Q2 2017. During the second quarter of 2107, Fitbit captured 15.7 per cent market share, to become the second most popular wearables vendor worldwide. The once-dominant brand in the wearables segment is struggling to grow its position that’s primarily because of its slowing demand of fitness bands. In fact the company is yet to launch a smartwatch that could rival the likes of Apple Watch and Samsung Gear S3. Evidently Fitbit’s first smartwatch has been delayed due to production issues.

Apple occupied the third position in the worldwide wearables market in the second quarter of 2017. The company shipped an estimated 2.8 million units in the recent quarter, up from 1.8 million in Q2 2016. That’s close to 56 per cent rise in shipments, meaning Apple’s recent strategy to position Apple Watch as a fitness device has worked in favor of the company.

“Apple has for now lost its wearables leadership to Xiaomi, due to a lack of presence in the sizable fitness band subcategory, said Steven Waltzer, Industry Analyst at Strategy Analytics. “However, the rumored upcoming Watch Series 3 launch with enhanced health tracking could prove to be a popular smartwatch model and enable Apple to reclaim the top wearables spot later this year.”

According to the data, global wearables shipments rose to 22 million units in the second quarter of 2017, up 8 per cent from 20.0 million in Q2 2016.

