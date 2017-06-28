Xiaomi Mi laser projector, Ninebot Plus, Mi Ultrasonic toothbrush

Xiaomi has announced the launch of three new products – Mi laser projector, Ninebot Plus, and Mi Ultrasonic toothbrush – in its Mi Ecosystem in China. Xiaomi has announced the launch of three new products – Mi laser projector, Ninebot Plus, and Mi Ultrasonic toothbrush – in its Mi Ecosystem in China.

Xiaomi has announced the launch of three new products – Mi laser projector, Ninebot Plus, and Mi Ultrasonic toothbrush – in its Mi Ecosystem in China. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Ecosystem IoT platform has crossed 60 million connected devices in nearly three years. According to the company, Mi Ecosystem currently has more than 8 million daily active connected devices.

Xiaomi’s Mi laser projector is features ALPD 3.0 laser light source technology, along with a custom DLP solution developed for Mi Ecosystem. The device is a cinema-level laser projector TV. It comes with a speaker system and Mi TV interface with a host of content. Mi laser projector will be available at 9999 (Rs 9,500 approx) Yuan from July 4 via crowdfunding on Xiaomi’s apps.

Ninebot Plus is an upgrade to Ninebot mini, which was launched in China in 2015. Ninebot Plus sports a magnesium alloy chassis and supports up to 100 kg of load. In a single charge, Ninebot Plus can travel 35km. It comes with a remote control that allows users to control its movement even without a smartphone. Xiaomi is selling an optional Mi Ninebot Plus Camera as well that can be attached to the bot to take photos. Ninebot Plus will go on sale at 3499 (Rs 33,000 approx) yuan starting July 11.

Xiaomi’s Mi Ultrasonic toothbrush take advantage of ultrasonic technology which enables vibrations of up to 31,000 times per minute for cleaning. It comes with a built-in 700mAh lithium battery, that is claimed to last 18 days on a single charge. It will be available at 199 yuan (Rs 1,800 approx) from July 18.

