Xiaomi ’90 Minutes Ultra Smart Sportswear’ shoes with Intel Chip launched in China

China’s Xiaomi has launched a new pair of smart shoes under its Mijia brand. The ’90 Minutes Ultra Smart Sportswear’ are Xiaomi’s first smart shoes and feature Intel’s Curie — the button sized-chip that stores fitness data in real time. The shoes have been priced at CNY 299 (or approx Rs 2884) and will be available through the company’s Mijia crowd funding platform. Initial shipments will begin from April 15.

Developed by Shanghai Runmi Technology Co Ltd, the smart shows have been designed for professional runners. The smart shoes use a foam-like material for an extra comfort. The sole of Xiaomi 90 Minutes Ultra Smart Shoes has been designed with arch support and anti-skid wear.

In addition, it also comes with air cushions and an antibacterial removable insole. With Intel’s Curie chips inside, the smart shoes can track your steps, distance covered, speed, calories lost etc. The chip can last up to 90 days on a single charge.

The smart shoes are available in four colour options: Black and Surf Blue for men and Black and Pink for women. Those who prefer running at night will opt for the special Blue edition which glows in the dark.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi launched a coffee machine through its Mijia crowd funding platform. Dubbed ‘Scishare Coffee Maker’, the product is made by Ningbo Heart Technology Co Ltd and is priced at RMB 399 (or approx Rs 3,900). It will be available only in White color and the first batch of the device is expected to ship starting April 18.

