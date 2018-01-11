Why sleeping at CES is a good idea

The best sleep tech at CES 2018 (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/Indianexpress.com) The best sleep tech at CES 2018 (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/Indianexpress.com)

For many years now, health and fitness has been an integral part of the Consumer Electronics Show. However, this year it seems the fascination with fitness bands has come to an end and not everyone who can afford a ticket to Shenzen is going down that route. While there are serious players who are consolidating their position, clearly the edge here is for those who are able to make sense of the user data they are collecting.

There was one new area which seems to have the startup ecosystem interest, and that is sleep. Quite a few companies are trying to cash in on the fact that we humans actually end up sleeping more than doing anything else. And it was not just limited to sleep tracking.

THIM is a ring that conditions users to sleep better, along with collecting data. Users wear THIM before they go to sleep and tap their finger when it vibrates. THIM will understand you are asleep when you stop tapping and wake you up after three minutes. The logic here is university trials which have shown that successive three-minute naps and is supposedly beneficial to those with sleeping difficulties.

“It might seem counter-intuitive but our research shows that depriving a person of sleep in this way one night ensures that they sleep better the next,” says Professor Leon Lack. It can also measure sleep length, quality and wake-time interruptions with real precision. Founder and CEO Ben Olsen says based on all these variables the THIM app generates a sleep efficiency score which gives the wearer a quick snapshot of their sleep. The ring costs $199 and will be available in May.

SleepScore Max also aims to make you sleep better, but without touching your body. Priced $149 when it becomes available in Fall 2018, SleepScore Max looks like a bed-side speaker. It is in fact based on patented ResMed technology that provides personalised, actionable advice and also suggests proven solutions to improve your sleep. The device generates the SleepScore based on a “proprietary algorithm defined by six sleep parameters.

That’s not all, there was a patent pending rocking bed on show. There is no real high technology here, just a bed that rocks you to sleep. Well, it appears this method works not just for babies.

Sleep Number 360 smart bed which packs enough sensors for it to be able to identify and warn of a heart attack or detect sleep apnea. Sleep Number 360 smart bed which packs enough sensors for it to be able to identify and warn of a heart attack or detect sleep apnea.

Then there is Sleep Number 360 smart bed which packs enough sensors for it to be able to identify and warn of a heart attack or detect sleep apnea. The company’s SleepIQ platform claims to power “one of the most comprehensive databases of biometric consumer sleep data in the world” tracking “hundreds of thousands of sleep sessions and analyzes over 4 billion biometric data points”. Meanwhile, with CES being as hectic and tiring as it is, there we scores of delegates testing out the host of massage chairs and related products to catch a quick wink. After all, nothing comes more naturally to us as sleep.

