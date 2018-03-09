Vu to launch new Android TV series on March 13 in India, will counter Xiaomi Mi TV 4A

Vu Televisions has launched Android-based TVs in India in the past, but this is the first time the company will be announcing its Android TV. Vu Televisions has launched Android-based TVs in India in the past, but this is the first time the company will be announcing its Android TV.

Vu Televisions is gearing up to unveil its first Android TV in India on March 13. The company has already sent out media invites for an event in Bengaluru. “Okay Google, let’s Vu,” it reads, confirming the launch of new Android TV series. The upcoming TV series by Vu Televisions is expected to directly compete with Xiaomi’s Mi LED Smart TV 4 as well as Mi TV 4A range. We’ll have to wait for an official launch to know more details.

Vu Televisions has launched Android-based TVs in India in the past, but this is the first time the company will be announcing its Android TV. In February, Vu announced its Quantum Pixelight LED TV, that comes in a 65-inch model and a 75-inch model. The variants are priced on a higher side at Rs 2,60,000 and Rs 4,00,000 respectively. Vu Quantum Pixelight LED TV runs Premium Smart, which is the company’s operating system. The TV is Flipkart exclusive online.

Coming to Xiaomi, the Chinese company launched Mi LED Smart TV 4 on February 14 in India, while the Mi TV 4A was unveiled on March 7. The Mi LED TV 4 is priced at Rs 39,999, making it the cheapest TV in India with 4K UHD resolution and HDR10 support. It is available in a 55-inch screen size and measures up at just 4.9mm thick. The Mi LED TV 4 virtually has no bezels. The device can be bought via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 review: The TV of the future, at yesterday’s price

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A series comes in two models – one with a 32-inch screen size and the other with a 43-inch screen size. Both smart TVs run on the company’s PatchWall UI, which is based on Android. The 32-inch and 43-inch models are priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively. Notably, the 32-inch variant is among the cheapest smart TVs. It features a HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd