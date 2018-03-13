Vu ‘Official Android TV’ launched in 43-inch, 49-inch and 55-inch variants, price starts at Rs 36999

Vu ‘Official’ Android TV series is available in 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch screen sizes. Vu ‘Official’ Android TV series is available in 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch screen sizes.

Vu Technologies has launched the company’s first Android TV range in India. Available in 43-inches, 49-inches, and 55-inches, all three models feature 4K UHD panels, two 10W speakers with a built-in soundbar and Chromecast support. They are priced at Rs 36,999, Rs 46,999 and Rs 55,999, respectively. The new smart TVs will be made available in India from Flipkart and Vu’s flagship stores from March 16. Vu’s new Android TV range is aimed to compete with Xiaomi’s recently launched Mi LED Smart TV 4A series in India.

The company claims its 4K UHD Android TVs are official and licensed Android TV, Google’s operating system designed for large-screen sized TVs. These Android TVs are running on Android 7.0 Noughat and will be upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo in the near future. Also, Vu’s UHD Android TV lineup can access apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video from the Google Play Store. Other apps including Hotstar, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji come preloaded on the TVs itself. In comparison, Mi LED Smart TV 4A doesn’t offer access to apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Though we should add that Xiaomi’s business model is completely different. There’s a support for 88 languages as well as ActiVoice voice-enabled remote control.

Speaking of their specifications, all three TVs come with an IPS panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD), 60Hz refresh rate, a quad-core processor, 2.5GB RAM, and 16GB internal memory. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, Ethernet connectivity, and Wi-Fi. All three TVs also come with DTS TruSurround and Dolby Digital, and Chomecast support.

