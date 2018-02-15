Vu launches 65-inch and 75-inch Quantum Pixelight LED TVs: Price, specs and more

Vu has launched the Quantum Pixelight LED TV with two variants: a 65-inch model and a 75-inch one. Vu has launched the Quantum Pixelight LED TV with two variants: a 65-inch model and a 75-inch one.

Vu has launched the Quantum Pixelight LED TV with two variants: a 65-inch model and a 75-inch one. Powered by 1500 nits, these TVs have been priced at Rs 2,60,000 and Rs 4,00,000 respectively.

The Vu Quantum Pixelight LED TV, with a pure metal design, is backed by the company’s Quantum Pixelight optical layer, Quantum Pixelight LED technology, and wide colour gamut, for a bright viewing experience. The company has claimed that this smart TV can combine all ‘Ultra’ features- Ultra HD, Ultra Colour, Ultra Contrast with local dimming, and Ultra Motion. The sound of this smart TV is enhanced by Dolby audio, that is relayed via 55,000 sound holes.

The Quantum Pixelight LED TV works on Premium Smart, Vu’s operating system, that enables 4K streaming and one-touch access to Netflix and YouTube. Premium Smart also enables these smart TVs to switch channels 20 per cent faster, with linear streaming of apps, that include Opera App Store and Web Browser. This is backed by a quad-core chip, which also supports 4k decoding of video content. Users can connect to Vu’s Quantum Pixelight LED TVs through built in Wi-Fi IEEE802.11N, HDMI ports, USB ports and a network ethernet port. While the 65-inch variant sports three 15W speakers, 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, the 75-inch variant comes with two 15W speakers, 4 HDMI ports and 3 USB ports.

Vu had announced the smart TVs at a TEDx pre-launch event. The Quantum Pixelight TVs will be availbale across Vu’s offline flagship stores, but will be a Flipkart exclusive online.

“Power packed with 55,000 sound holes, 4K Streaming and UHD, the all new Vu Quantum Pixelight LED TV is sure to appeal to customers with its luxurious design and engaging viewing experience,” said Devita Saraf, founder and CEO, Vu Televisions.

