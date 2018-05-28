ViewSonic M1 ultra-portable LED projector with built-in dual Harman Kardon speakers launched in India

ViewSonic Mi ultra-portable projector with a built-in dual Harmon Kardon speakers has been launched in India. ViewSonic Mi ultra-portable projector with a built-in dual Harmon Kardon speakers has been launched in India.

ViewSonic has launched the M1 ultra-portable LED projector in India. The projector comes with a built-in dual Harman Kardon speakers. The mid-end range projector is available for Rs 49,000 in India.

The ViewSonic M1 ultra-portable LED projector comes with support for Full HD (1080p) resolution, while offering 3D compatibility through the PGD-350 3D glasses that can be purchased separately. Offering up to 250 ANSI lumens of brightness, the M1 ultra-portable LED projector provides a 120,000:1 contrast ratio, as well as a short-throw lens that can display large images even in small spaces. The projector also provides solid-state LED technology, making the projector mercury and lamp free.

The projector’s lens comes with power on/off features, based on the mode of operation. If the M1 automatically powers on, users will receive full brightness for instant use. At the same time, a built-in safety feature turns off the lens temporarily, if it spots objects that are too close to the projector. While featuring a compact design that is easy to carry about, the ViewSonic M1 ultra-portable LED projector also comes with a Smart Stand that allows setup across viewing angles, that doubles up as a lens cover.

Professionals could choose the ViewSonic M1 LED projector to share multimedia confidently, as it offers a built-in battery for up to six hours of backup power, as well as 16GB of built-in memory. Users can also consider sharing multimedia through an HDMI port, a USB 2.0 port and a USB Type C port, alongside an Audio output and a MicroSD card reader.

