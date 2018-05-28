Follow Us:
ViewSonic M1 ultra-portable LED projector with built-in dual Harman Kardon speakers launched in India

ViewSonic has launched the M1 LED projector, an ultra-portable option that allows multimedia viewing and sharing across working and travel environments.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2018 6:00:00 pm
ViewSonic, ViewSonic M1 LED projector launch, ViewSonic M1 LED projector price, ViewSonic M1 LED projector specifications, ViewSonic M1 LED projector audio, ViewSonic M1 LED projector features, Harman Kardon speakers, ViewSonic M1 LED projector availability ViewSonic Mi ultra-portable projector with a built-in dual Harmon Kardon speakers has been launched in India.
ViewSonic has launched the M1 ultra-portable LED projector in India. The projector comes with a built-in dual Harman Kardon speakers. The mid-end range projector is available for Rs 49,000 in India.

The ViewSonic M1 ultra-portable LED projector comes with support for Full HD (1080p) resolution, while offering 3D compatibility through the PGD-350 3D glasses that can be purchased separately. Offering up to 250 ANSI lumens of brightness, the M1 ultra-portable LED projector provides a 120,000:1 contrast ratio, as well as a short-throw lens that can display large images even in small spaces. The projector also provides solid-state LED technology, making the projector mercury and lamp free.

The projector’s lens comes with power on/off features, based on the mode of operation. If the M1 automatically powers on, users will receive full brightness for instant use. At the same time, a built-in safety feature turns off the lens temporarily, if it spots objects that are too close to the projector. While featuring a compact design that is easy to carry about, the ViewSonic M1 ultra-portable LED projector also comes with a Smart Stand that allows setup across viewing angles, that doubles up as a lens cover.

Professionals could choose the ViewSonic M1 LED projector to share multimedia confidently, as it offers a built-in battery for up to six hours of backup power, as well as 16GB of built-in memory. Users can also consider sharing multimedia through an HDMI port, a USB 2.0 port and a USB Type C port, alongside an Audio output and a MicroSD card reader.

