Videocon unveils Hybrid AC series running on solar energy, claiming 100% in power savings

Videcon Hybrid Solar AC solar panels come with a linear power output warranty of 25 years, along with 10 years of panel warranty Videcon Hybrid Solar AC solar panels come with a linear power output warranty of 25 years, along with 10 years of panel warranty

Videocon has introduced a new range of Hybrid Solar air conditioners for homes and businesses that will be running on solar energy. The new ACs from the company will be able to run utilising sunlight as their power source. According to the company, the new Hybrid Solar AC will allow ‘100 per cent power savings’ in comparison to traditional air conditioners.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology



Videocon’s Solar Hybrid AC draws its power from its solar panels, which the company claims are designed to run efficiently in all climate conditions with minimal maintenance cost. The AC runs on direct solar power during day, but at night it is powered by the inverters battery which is replenished during the day. The solar panels of the AC come with a linear power output warranty of 25 years, along with 10 years of panel warranty.

Speaking at the launch, Sanjeev Bakshi, COO- AC Division, Videocon said, “The AC market is growing rapidly in the country driven by technology, infrastructural developments, and increase in the consumer’s spending. Videocon is the pioneer in bringing innovations in the AC segment, and it gives me immense pleasure that today we have launched the Solar Hybrid air conditioner. Provided with the most reliable solar panel that comes with 25 years’ of linear power output warranty and 10 years of panel warranty. The newly launched AC provides efficient cooling without any fluctuations with the least load on grid. We are expecting to sell 6.5 lakh units of air conditioners this year and plan to increase our market shar ein the AC segment to 13%.”

There are two models in the new Solar Hybrid AC range, with both models coming with a BEE star rating of five stars. The ACs are available across the 1 ton and 1.5 tons category. The ACs come with R-410A refrigerant and have features like auto restart, digital display, copper condenser, turbo cool mode and others.

Read: Apple shipped a record 2.5 million units in India during 2016

Videocon’s 1 ton Hybrid Solar AC is priced at Rs 99,000; while the 1.5 tons model will be available at Rs 1,39,000. This pricing includes the cost of the unit, solar panels (with installation) and the DC-AC inverter.

Videocon aims at capturing 13 per cent of India’s AC market share by 2017, up front the present 9 per cent with the help of its new eco-friendly AC range.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd