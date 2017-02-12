Valentine’s Day: LeEco offers deal on Super3 X55 Ultra HD ecoTV

The LeEco Super3 X55 Ultra HD ecoTV features a 55-inch 4K UHD display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The LeEco Super3 X55 Ultra HD ecoTV features a 55-inch 4K UHD display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels.

Valentine’s Day is closing in and LeEco has announced its offer on Super3 X55 Ultra HD ecoTV. The TV will be available on a 3-day sale on company’s e-commerce platform LeMall starting 10 AM on February 13. The sale ends 8 PM on February 15 and users will get a cashback of Rs 4,000 on all debit and credit cards.

LeEco is offering lucky shoppers, a chance to win an additional cash benefit of Rs 1,500. Users will have to win a privilege coupon, that will be applicable on LeMall during the sale period. This coupon can be later utilised to get Rs 1,000 off through February.

The LeEco Super3 X55 Ultra HD ecoTV features a 55-inch 4K UHD display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It costs Rs 59,790. The TV comes bundled with 2 years of LeEco Membership worth Rs 9,800, which enables users to enjoy the content that they want at the time of their choice. Through this membership, users get access to content libraries that offers over 2000 Full HD/HD films, more than 100 satellite TV channels, 3.5 million songs and more than 50 live concerts.

LeEco’s Super TV sports an all-metal body. At the heart of the Super3 is LeTV EUI 5.5 Android 5.0 Lollipop based operating system. The TV is equipped with LeEco’s self-developed and renowned content-viewing apps such as Levidi, LIVE, LeView along with other tailor-made apps like Panosearch.

Apart from Super3 X55, LeEco’s Super3 series consists of Super3 X65 – 163.9 cm (65) priced at Rs 99,790 as well as Super3 Max65– 163.9 cm (65) comes at a price of Rs 149,790.

