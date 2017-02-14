Valentine’s Day: Top offers from Apple, Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi

Here are the top offers from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi and LeEco on Valentine’s Day. Here are the top offers from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi and LeEco on Valentine’s Day.

The biggest puzzle before Valentine’s Day is whether to get your loved one chocolates, flowers, a high-end watch, or may be even a jewelry. For this Valentine’s Day, think beyond roses and greeting cards. There are number of ways to get innovative for your techie friend to celebrate the day of love.

Know someone who can’t get enough of House of Cards? Get them a new TV. Want to give your boyfriend a fitness band? Give him the new Samsung Gear Fit2. Thinking to pick up a new smartphone? Check out the iPhone 5s.

Need some help with Valentine’s Day ideas? Indianexpress.com pulled together the best tech deals, discounts and offers.

Apple

Does your love enjoying taking pictures, but need a compact phone? Well, the iPhone 5s may just be the perfect gift. The phone may look dated but it is still recommended, given the value it offers to the end user. Apple has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide cashback offers on purchase of the iPhone 5s. The company is offering a cashback of up to Rs 6,000. Moreover, a cashback of Rs 2,000 is also applicable on all Debit and Credit cards from various banks. The phone is available for Rs 18,994 . That’s a great price and perfect time for Valentine’s Day. Just remember that the offer is valid till February 14 i.e today.

Motorola

Motorola is offering free couple PVR gift cards to lucky customers who buy Moto smartphones February 7 to February 14 from Flipkart, Amazon or any retail store. All you need to send the invoice copy to Moto on company’s Facebook page to win free tickets. The offer is applicable on the purchase of Moto Z, Moto Z Play, Moto MODs, Moto M, Moto G4 play, Moto E3 Power and Moto X Force.

Xiaomi

The Chinese company Xiaomi is hosting Valentine’s Day sale, meaning you can get a number of its products at fantastic prices. Xiaomi’s Valentine’s Day sale has offers on the Mi Air Purifier, the 20000 mAh Mi Power Bank, the Mi Band, Mi Selfie stick, Mi Bluetooth speaker and Mi VR headset. Xiaomi is giving the first 1000 prepaid orders a free Mi keychain as well, but for that you have to be really fast. And, in case, if you’re looking to buy the Redmi Note 4, the phone will go on sale on February 15 at 12pm on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Samsung

Samsung too has announced a number of offers and deals on Valentine’s Day.Users can avail the special offers through the company’s online store. However, it should be noted that the offers are available for a limited period and redeemable purely on first come first serve basis till February 15. The special offer is available on the purchase of the Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J5 Prime, Galaxy On Nxt and Galaxy On 8. For the nerdy guy in life, get him the Gear Fit2 at just Rs 9,990, down from Rs 11, 990.

LeEco

LeEco is also running an offer on its LeMall website. During the special sale, users purchasing the Super3 X55 Ultra HD ecoTV will be able to get cashback of Rs 4,000 on all debit and credit cards. The 4K-ready TV is priced at Rs 59,790. Buyers also get a chance to win an additional cash benefit of Rs 1,500 that will be applicable on the site till February 15.

