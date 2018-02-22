Toshiba launches audio products and accessories in India

Toshiba has launched a range of headphones, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, and portable music systems in India. Toshiba has launched a range of headphones, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, and portable music systems in India.

Toshiba Gulf FZE, a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, has entered into the audio products and accessories market in India. It has partnered with Toshiba Lifestyle Electronics and Trading to launch headphones, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, and portable music systems. The Japanese company has appointed Intek Security Systems as its national distributor, and tied up with major distributors, retail chains, and e-tailers. All its audio products and accessories will be made available with a 1-year carry-in warranty in India.

The company has released the RZE Series of headphones, which are available in two varieties: over-the-ear headphones and in-ear headphones. The over-the-ear headphones from Toshiba include the D200H and D250H, both of which come with 40mm speaker units, and have been priced at Rs 1,499 respectively. The BT180H, on the other hand, is a Bluetooth-enabled over-the-ear headphones. Then there is the BT200H model which can connect with up to two Bluetooth devices within a 10m service distance.

Toshiba’s TY series includes Bluetooth Sound Bars and Portable sound system options. Among the Bluetooth Sound Bars made available are the SBX1000 and SBX210. While the SBX1000’s 2.1 system features two 15W speakers and a 30W subwoofer, the SBX210 offers a 2.0 channel, with two 25W speakers as well as a 3.5mm aux-in port option. The company has fixed these devices to cost Rs 14,899 and Rs 11,799 respectively.

Portable sound systems introduced by Toshiba include the CWU11 and CWU500. Priced at Rs 8,899, the CWU11 delivers audio output through two 1W speakers, and supports CD-DA and CD-R/RW formats. An audio lover can use USB ports for mp3 playback. The other option among sound systems is the CWU500, priced at Rs 14,699 that comes with two 10cm speakers and two passive radiators. Users can connect to the system through SD and USB options.

