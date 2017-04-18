Timex IQ+ Move with fitness tracking features launched in India at Rs 9,995

The IQ+ Move is a smart analogue watch that packs some smart features. The IQ+ Move is a smart analogue watch that packs some smart features.

Timex has launched the IQ+ Move, the company’s latest connected watch in India. The analogue watch is priced at Rs. 9,995 and is available across all Timex stores.

The IQ+ Move is a traditional looking watch that packs some smart features, such as the ability to track steps, sleep metrics, distance covered and the number of calories burned. The watch connects to your phone and you can see all the data like steps and distance on the Timex app. You can also glance at the sub-dial to see the data from 0-100 per cent of goal.

Timex IQ+ Move doesn’t require charging but you probably have to replace the battery only after a year. Unfortunately, the Move can’t notify you calls and incoming messages, unlike a modern day smartwatch or activity tracker for that matter.

Commenting on the launch, Anupam Mathur, Head – Sales and Marketing, Timex Group India Limited said, ” IQ+ is for the modern day men who demand a fit and active lifestyle and are always connected on the move. It combines modern technology with Timex’s trusted craftsmanship to give consumers more than just a watch. It is an ideal fit for the men who are interested in tracking their daily progress but wouldn’t want to sacrifice the beauty of a traditional watch on their wrist, a best of both worlds.”

The IQ+ Move comes in two styles – one model has a silver tone case, white dial with gold tone accents and brown leather strap while the other comes with a gray silicone strap and a gray finish case, black dial with blue accents. Timex has added its signature ‘Indiglo’ backlight so that you can still see the watch when it’s dark. The IQ+ Move is water resistant up to 50 meters.

