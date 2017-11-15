Timex Blink smartwatch with SOS tech launched: Price, specifications

Timex, in collaboration with consumer technology start-up Blink, introduced the Timex | Blink, an activity tracking smartwatch. Timex, in collaboration with consumer technology start-up Blink, introduced the Timex | Blink, an activity tracking smartwatch.

Timex, in collaboration with consumer technology start-up Blink, have introduced the Timex | Blink, an activity tracking smartwatch. Timex Blink is an addition to Timex’s earlier smartwatch launches- the Timex Metropolitan+ and the Timex IQ+.

This activity tracker comes with a 0.9-inch OLED display and offers a 90 mAh Li-ion battery. It works on Nordic nRF52832 CPU and has a 6-axis motion sensor. This smartband is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones, and can be charged by a microSD connection.

Timex Blink is designed to track all day activity – steps, distance, calories, sleep. gives the battery back-up of 10 days. The Timex Blink’s co-developed SOS technology is capable of sending instant mail and SMS with the user’s GPS Location in case of an emergency. This can be connected to a smartphone by Bluetooth, and can also store important contacts.

The activity tracker comes in three different case colours – Black SS, Silver SS and Rose Gold SS, with each variant being available with stainless steel mesh, premium leather and silicone strap options. Users can purchase the leather styles of this activity tracker for Rs 4495, while the bracelet style can be bought for Rs 4995.

As an introductory offer, every device will come with a complimentary Silicone sport strap in the box. The activity tracker will be available at all major Timex authorized outlets and online stores.

“TIMEX | BLINK is an ideal fit for the men and women who are interested in tracking their daily progress but wouldn’t want to sacrifice the beauty of a traditional touch on their wrist, a best of both worlds,” said Anupam Mathur, Head – Sales and Marketing, Timex Group India Limited in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd