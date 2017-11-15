Timex Blink smartwatch with SOS feature launched in India: Price, specifications, and features

Timex, in collaboration with consumer technology start-up Blink, introduced the Timex Blink, an activity tracking smartwatch. Timex, in collaboration with consumer technology start-up Blink, introduced the Timex Blink, an activity tracking smartwatch.

Timex, in collaboration with consumer technology start-up Blink, has introduced the Timex Blink – an activity tracking smartwatch. Timex Blink is an addition to Timex’s smartwatch line-up of Metropolitan+ and the IQ+.

Timex Blink activity tracker comes with a 0.9-inch OLED display and offers a 90 mAh Li-ion battery. It works on Nordic nRF52832 CPU and has a 6-axis motion sensor. Timex Blink is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones, and can be charged by via a micro USB socket.

Timex Blink is designed to track steps, distance, calories, and sleep. It is claimed to offer battery back-up of 10 days. It comes with SOS technology, which can be used for sending instant mail and SMS in case of an emergency. It takes advantage of user’s GPS location. The activity tracking smartwatch can be connected to a smartphone by Bluetooth, and can also store important contacts.

Timex Blink is available in three different case colour options – Black SS, Silver SS and Rose Gold SS. Each variant can be bought with stainless steel mesh, premium leather and silicone strap options. Users can purchase the leather styles of this activity tracker for Rs 4495, while the bracelet style can be bought for Rs 4995.

As an introductory offer, Timex is giving away a complimentary Silicone sport strap in the box with every Timex Blink. The activity tracker will be available at all major Timex authorized outlets and online stores across India.

“Timex Blink is an ideal fit for the men and women who are interested in tracking their daily progress but wouldn’t want to sacrifice the beauty of a traditional touch on their wrist, a best of both worlds,” said Anupam Mathur, Head – Sales and Marketing, Timex Group India Limited in a press statement.

