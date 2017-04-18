The best smartphone camera accessories that you can consider

Today a number of phone camera accessories are available which, aside from being cheap, can bring out the best in our phone cameras and offer experiences which standalone ones can’t offer. Today a number of phone camera accessories are available which, aside from being cheap, can bring out the best in our phone cameras and offer experiences which standalone ones can’t offer.

There’s no denying that smartphone cameras have come a long way. If you’ve gifted yourself a decent phone lately, you would know how easy it is now to zoom into landscapes, take perfect selfies, capture group shots or even those panoramas. Even though the DSLR market isn’t giving up yet, smartphones have no doubt made it easier for people to carry fewer devices without compromising on picture quality or video experience.

Here are some smartphone camera accessories, which you must consider if you’re planning on getting more out of your phone’s camera.

Olloclip OCEU-IPH6-FW2M-GDW 4-in-1 Photo Lens for Apple iPhone 6/6s/6 Plus/6s Plus

iPhone users, not just in India but around the world, are aware that like their phones, the accessories also turn out to be pricier. Priced at Rs 8,800 and above on Amazon, the Ollo Clip camera lens for iPhone is one such accessory. Weighing at just 5g, this 4-in-1 lens includes four optic lenses: fisheye, wide-angle, macro 10x and 15x, letting you zoom in faraway landscapes easily, but also capture wide-angle shots. The two macro lenses enable capturing of extreme closeups of nearby objects. The lens work on the front camera too. However, you might some cheaper options online as well as far as smartphone clip lenses are concerned. Also the options will be wider if you’re looking on global websites.

JobyGripTight Gorilla Pod Stand, Black/Charcoal

Joby’s GripTight Gorilla Pod Stand is one of the tripod stand to consider for taking on your travels. It doesn’t need all the comforts that regular tripods demand like necessity of a flat and horizontal surface or stable positioning.

The Gorilla Pod stand comes with flexible, wrappable legs which can be placed on any surface, be it hilly, flat or rocky. The rubber foot grips ensure stability at all angles and rubber grip pads can hold your smartphone easily.

DMG 8X Zoom Magnifier Optical Telescope Mobile Phone Camera Lens with Universal Phone Holder

Priced at less than Rs 1,000 on Amazon, this camera lens is as much a value for money as any other multi-functional accessory. It can fit on any smartphone or tablet you possess and lets you capture wide-angle shots, close shots as well as distant ones. It has an 8X zoom magnifier lens along with a universal phone holder. The digital zooming lens also works when taking videos as well. The weight, which is 77g, is a problem.

MoKo Universal Waterproof Case With Armband & Neck Strap

The Moko waterproof case will fit in any phone not larger than 5.7-inches diagonally, which means around 90% of the phones in use today, including Samsung Galaxy S7 edge. The case has an IPX8 certification, which implies that it can keep your phone alive in depths of up to (30 meters). It is available on Amazon India starting at Rs 699 going up to Rs 1000, depending on the seller.

While most travellers surely won’t go that deep, the case offers a satisfaction that they can click away underwater without worrying about killing their gadgets. The case offers full touch screen functionality at the same time as well.

DiCaPac (Digital Camera Pack) WP-C1 Waterproof Case

Here’s another smartphone accessory that will make clicking pictures and videos seamless during your travels as well as in the pool. Featuring an IPX8 rating just like the Moko waterproof case, this case also lets you click pictures and take calls right through underwater usage.

DiCaPac is a cheap and easy to use accessory for your phone with universal compatibility and even though it doesn’t offer any add-ons for your phone camera, that fact that it keeps your phone intact makes it a great accessory to own, especially if you love carrying your phone with you to the pool or the ocean waves.

