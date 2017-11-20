Tesla Powerbank charger introduced for Android, iOS smartphones

Tesla, which is known for its electric cars, has quietly introduced a new Tesla Powerbank, which is meant for Android and iOS smartphones. Tesla, which is known for its electric cars, has quietly introduced a new Tesla Powerbank, which is meant for Android and iOS smartphones.

Elon Musk-owned Tesla, which is known for its electric cars, has quietly introduced a new Tesla Powerbank, which is meant for Android and iOS smartphones. Tesla had recently unveiled its huge Semi truck, which is another fully electric vehicle along with a revamped version of the Tesla Roadster. The new Tesla Roadster is priced at $200,000 while Tesla’s Semi truck will be made available from 2019.

The Tesla Powerbank is listed on the company’s website and has a price tag of $45. Tesla says the Powerbank is designed after the Tesla’s supercharger monument which is at the Tesla Design Studio. The Tesla Powerbank has the following dimensions: 108 x 30.5 x 23.3mm and comes with an integrated USB and integrated Apple lightning cable option. So this means an iPhone user can just directly plug their iOS device into the Tesla Powerbank without carrying out the Lighting-to-USB cable.

The Tesla Powerbank also has a detachable micro-USB cable and the company claims to have a “High efficiency circuitry to deliver maximum battery capacity.” The Tesla Powerbank has a 18650 cell with 3350mAh capacity and of 1800±200mA with an output of 5V/1.5A max. Tesla’s Powerbank is available for sale from the company’s website.

Tesla is currently facing production issues with its latest Model 3 car, and in fact the delay had caused Elon Musk to postpone the unveiling of the Semi Truck, which was eventually revealed on November 16. Musk had said Tesla was prioritising efforts to increase battery output for Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Maria.

Tesla has previously unveiled its Powerwall systems, which are geared towards homes and businesses. These Powerwall systems rely on lithium ion-based battery packs and can also connect to a solar panel. Tesla’s Powerwall can act as battery backup for homes, businesses.

