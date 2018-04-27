TCL launches iFFalcon Smart TV series at starting price of Rs 13,999: Here are the details

The two variants of the iFFalcon F2 are the 32-inch 32F2 and the 40-inch 40F2. The two variants of the iFFalcon F2 are the 32-inch 32F2 and the 40-inch 40F2.

TCL has launched iFFalcon, its India-centric smart TV brand, and introduced three Smart TVs under it. These TVs, the iFFalcon 55K2A, the iFFalcon 40F2 and the iFFalcon 32F2 will be exclusively available on Flipkart. During their sale, which starts from May 7, consumers can also avail bundled offers on JioFi data.

TCL’s iFFalcon 55K2A is the company’s 55-inch 4K UHD TV with HDR viewing that runs on Android TV. The display resolution is 3,840 x 2,160 pixels with support for HDR content, though the company has not specified the HDR version that is supported. The 4K UHD iFFalcon Smart TV comes with Micro Dimming technology and a white LED HD backlight as well, claims the company.

Audio enhancements are taken care of by the iFFalcon 55K2A’s Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound enhanced with DTS audia. Meanwhile, the Android functions included to the iFFalcon 55K2A include task switching, picture-in-picture, in-built Google Chromecast, multiple platform sync feature and sign-ins from several Google accounts.

Users will find JioCinema pre-installed on this TV, while other entertainment options will be available via Play Store. With a quad-core CPU an dual-core GPU, this Android Smart TV offers 2.56 GB RAM alongside 16GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include a 2.4 GHz + 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi alongside Bluetooth as well as USB and HDMI ports. The iFFalcon 55K2A will retail at Rs 45,999.

The iFFalcon 32F2 and iFFalcon 40F2 are two size variants of the iFFalcon F2 Smart LED TV. While the iFFalcon F2 features a Full HD display, it will also support Micro Dimming and an LED HD backlight as well. Enabled with a Dolby decoder, the iFFalcon F2 comes with T-cast, that allows TV operations from a user’s smartphone. Consumers will be able to experience over 500 entertainment platforms, including Jio Digital, Netflix, Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube and ErosNow among others. The two variants of the iFFalcon F2 are the 32-inch 32F2 and the 40-inch 40F2. These can be bought at Rs 13,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively.

