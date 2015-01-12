Tata Sky launches 4K set top box; New users can book at Rs 6,400

Tata Sky sings ‘4k laga dala toh Cricket jingalala!’ while launching India’s first 4K set top box. (Source: Tata Sky) Tata Sky sings ‘4k laga dala toh Cricket jingalala!’ while launching India’s first 4K set top box. (Source: Tata Sky)

Direct-To-Home (DTH) operator Tata Sky has launched India’s first 4K set top box (STB). The set top box will be available for existing and new subscribers to enjoy the forthcoming cricket matches in ultra HD 4k picture clarity.

Prospective subscribers can now book their Tata Sky 4K set top box at just Rs 6,400 while existing subscribers can avail the box at Rs 5,900. Subscribers can enjoy it as their first connection or an additional STB at home with the Tata Sky MultiTV connection option. Apart from relaying 4K content, the box will also showcase Standard Definition (SD) and High Definition (HD) channels. The 4k set top boxes can be pre-booked through the Tata Sky 24X7 helpline, Tata Sky website and dealers.

Tata Sky 4K set top box is capable of delivering Ultra High Definition picture quality and Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound. The 4K format at 8.3 Megapixels (3840×2160) has approximately four times the pixels as that of 2K (1920×1080) the current HD standard.

The launch plans were unveiled in July last year when Tata Sky showcased the first ever live FIFA World Cup Quarter final match in 4K.

