Health Care Success launches Tango fitness bands in India

Health Care Success has launched its range of activity monitors under the brand name Tango in India. The ‘Tango Wellness Motivator’ is CE certified and priced at Rs 4,990 on Amazon. The band supports 24 hour fitness data monitoring, step count, the number of calories burnt, distance traveled and also keeps a track of sleep. The band is also equipped with 3D accelerometer motion sensor, which company claims is accurate and precise.

The fitness band comes equipped with an eco-friendly but tough material and it has a battery life of up to three weeks, according to the company. Additional features include an inbuilt automatic exercise timer, a target goal and a hi-res sunlight readable display. The motivator is equipped with a double lock for being better fit on one’s wrist.

As with most fitness bands, this too comes with a mobile app called ‘Act2fit’. This app syncs with the fitness band, gathers all recorded data and compiles it into an analytical report, which you can share on social media if you choose to do so.

The minimum requirements for the app to work are iOS 4s , iOS 6.0 plus, 5th Gen iPad touch users and Android 4.3. The Tango Wellness motivator uses Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity to connect to the smartphone. The band is available in black, gray, lilac, orange, aqua blue and pink colours. The band is currently only available on Amazon for a price of Rs 4,990.

