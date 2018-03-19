SoundBot SB571PRO surround sound Bluetooth speaker launched in India

SoundBot has launched the SB571PRO surround sound Bluetooth speaker in India. SoundBot has launched the SB571PRO surround sound Bluetooth speaker in India.

SoundBot has launched the SB571PRO surround sound Bluetooth speaker in India. Priced at Rs 6,990, audio enthusiasts can purchase the SoundBot SB571Pro across online stores.

Thanks to the Quadio satellite technology, it is packed with two speakers that can be seamlessly paired. The master/slave arrangement allows both speakers to connect to each other, as well as other devices. The speakers offer 5W each of power, with a combined capacity of 10W across Dynamic deep bass and other sound settings. With 10 hours of playtime, the SoundBot SB571PRO is built with smart intuitive technology, which the company claims can pair with other devices in 3 seconds. Users can activate pairing, by simultaneously pressing the ‘Vol-‘ and ‘Pair’ buttons, even during playback, without the need to pause or disconnect. Consumers can also do hands-free calling on the SoundBot SB571PRO.

The SB571PRO comes with water and shock resistance in an EVA protective case, that can operate under multiple point satellite mode or single speaker mode. With 50mm drivers, the SB571PRO comes with a built-in 3.5mm AUX port and a built-in mic. Among other connectivity options, it offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, while featuring a 2500mAh rechargeable battery, that gets to full capacity in 3-6 hours.

“The SB571PRO QUADIO satellite speaker is a dynamic and unique product. Its sound quality is top of the line and with the master/slave facility, it can pair with four speakers. The sound quality is immaculate and apt for any indoor or outdoor party. Its unique design is stylish and is built for all types of devices and users” said Mr. Rajesh Bansal, Director, SoundBot India

