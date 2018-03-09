Sound One earphones, Bluetooth speakers get up to 60% off, Amazon sale on March 11

Sound One earphones, headphones as well as Bluetooth speakers will be available at up to 60 per cent off on Amazon on March 11. Sound One earphones, headphones as well as Bluetooth speakers will be available at up to 60 per cent off on Amazon on March 11.

Sound One E10 earphones with mic get the highest 63 per cent off, followed by the company's V6BTL Bluetooth headphones, which will be available at 60 per cent discount. The E10 earphones can be bought in two colour variants.

Sound One Beast Bluetooth speaker, which was launched in India last month at Rs 3,990, will be up for grabs at Rs 1,890 during the offer period. The device gets 53 per cent or Rs 2,100 off. Sound One Beast is fitted with two drivers and sports proprietary passive bass radiator design. The speaker lets users stream music or Internet radio services such as Pandora and Spotify from their smartphone, iPhone, or audio device.

Sound One Beast comes with IPX5 rating which makes it water-resistant and splashproof. The portable speaker is 5-inches long, and it packs a rechargeable 1,600 mAh battery, claimed to offer up to six to eight hours of playtime on a full charge. Users can play from TVs and non-Bluetooth devices as well via a 3.5mm audio cable connected to the AUX-IN jack. The speaker supports built-in mic for hands free speaker phone calls from smartphones.

Sound One 007 Plus earphones with mic gets 44 per cent off. It will be available for Rs 899, down from Rs 499 in three colour options. The company’s 616 earphones with mic also come in three colour options to choose from. The company is offering 50 per cent off on this device, which will be selling at Rs 399 instead of Rs 799 during the sale. Sound One Bt-06 Bluetooth headphones with mic will be available for Rs 3,490 instead of Rs 1,590 in four colour versions. Sound One V8 Bluetooth headphones with mic get 53 per cent off and will be up for grabs at Rs 1,890.

