Sony launches SA-D40 and SA-D20 speaker systems, price start at Rs 7,490

Sony has launched the SA-D40 and SA-D20, the company's affordable wireless speaker systems

Sony India launched the SA-D40 and SA-D20, company’s new affordable range of speaker systems. The SA-D40 is a 4.1 channel speaker system with 80-watt power output while the SA-D20 is a 2.1 channel speaker with 40-watt power.

Sony SA-D40 and SA-D20 speaker systems are designed for both television and smartphone usage. Users can connect their smartphone wirelessly over Bluetooth or plugin their USB devices to enjoy their favourite songs. Sony’s new speakers can also memorise up to eight Bluetooth devices for easy connection.

Sony has also simplified the connectivity between the speakers and the TV units by providing a single cable, thus eliminating any extra wires or connections. The sub-woofer units of the SA-D40 and SA-D20 reproduce deep bass.

Sony SA-D20 is priced at Rs 7,490 while the SA-D40 costs Rs 8,490. The company has also announced that the speakers can be availed at special discounted price of Rs 7,990 for the SA-D40 and Rs 6,990 for the SA-D20 models. The speakers will be available across all Sony Centers and major electronic stores in India from today.

Sony recently launched its complete range of Bluetooth speakers, headphones and earphones in India. This includes the SRS-XB Series Bluetooth Docks along with SRS-XB10, SRS-XB20, SRS-XB30 and SRS- XB40 Bluetooth speakers. Other products include the MDRXB550AP headphones and MDR-XB510AS sports headphones. The range tries to cater to all price points and audio listening preferences.

