Sony launches new range of headphones, speakers in India

Sony has launched a new range of premium headphones, in-ear sports earbuds with noise cancellation and portable Bluetooth speakers in India. The lineup includes the WF-SP700N, WI-SP600N, WI-SP500, WI-C300, WH-CH400, and WH-CH500. Perhaps the star attraction among them is the WF-SP700N, Sony’s wireless noise-cancellation earbuds and splash-proof design. The Japanese company also showcased its 2018 line-up of portable Bluetooth speakers, including the SRS-XB41, SRS-XB31 and SRS-XB21. All these audio products will be made available in India starting this month.

Sony WF-SP700N, the new wireless earbuds, should be seen as rivaling Apple’s AirPods and Bose’s SoundSport Free. The WF-SP700N is the world’s first IPX4 water resistant fully noise-cancellation earphones. The carrying case doubles as a charging dock with enough juice to charge the earbuds twice, extending the three-hour battery life. Sony is also adding the Google Assistant support to the WF-SP700N. Available in Black and Yellow, Sony WF-SP700N will go on sale in India on May 15 for a price of Rs 12,990.

Next up is the Sony WI-SP600N which has a conventional neckband design. They have the same noise-cancellation features, splash-proofing, and a battery life of 6 hours. Like the WF-SP700N, Sony WI-SP600N also offers Google Assistant support. Available in only black colour option, they will go on sale in India on May 15 for a price of Rs 9,990. Meanwhile, the WI-SP500, WI-C300, WH-CH400 and WH-CH500 are priced at priced at Rs 4,990, Rs 2,990, Rs 3,790 and Rs 4,990, respectively.

Sony SRS-XB41, SRS-XB31 and SRS-XB21 are extra bass wireless speakers. All three portable Bluetooth speakers come with extra bass sound, a Live sound mode, and “Party Booster” feature. These speakers are also waterproof and dust proof with an IP67 rating. The SRS-XB41 is priced at Rs 13,990 and will go on sale in the market from April 16. It comes in Black and Blue color option. The SRS-XB41 is priced at Rs 9,990 and will be made available from April 16 onwards. The wireless speaker comes in Black, Blue and, and Red colour options. Lastly, the SRS-XB21 is priced at Rs 7,990 and will be available from April 16 onwards. It comes in four colour options – Black, Blue, Red, and White.

