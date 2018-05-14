Sony launches three box-style audio systems

Sony has launched three High Power Audio Systems, in an all-in-one box form factor. Sony has launched three High Power Audio Systems, in an all-in-one box form factor.

These audio systems are called the MHC-V81D, MHC-V71D and MHC-V41D respectively. These audio systems are priced from Rs 30,990 onwards.

While the MHC-V81D and MHC-V71D offer 360-degree live sound and 360-degree party and speaker lights, the MHC-V41D comes with spread sound and party light on top, and speaker light. Also, on the MHC-V81D and MHC-V71D, users will find a Taiko (Japanese for drum) Mode, along with a Taiko Game mode for more interactive sound. These Sony box speakers come with an integrated DVD player and HDMI output. All audio modes are supported by Clearaudio+ and Surround Sound through Dolby Digital. Those hosting a party can consider the MHC series’ Karaoke mode, that provides Vocal Fader, Key Control, Mic Control, Voice Changer and Echo mode. Each of speakers comes with a 0.5W output when on standby.

Through their smartphone, audio enthusiasts will be able to use gesture control and motion control on the MHC series, that helps navigate through FM, TV, audio input and Bluetooth. The new box speakers also come with Speaker Add function, that can add another speaker through Bluetooth. Another connectivity option included by Sony is NFC one-touch pairing, that is compatible with the Music Centre and Fiestable apps. These speakers support audio and video in MP3, MP4 and XVID formats.

All of Sony’s MHC series speakers will be available in a Black colour option. While the MHC-V41D has the dimensions 32.8 x 79.6 x 30.8cm and weighs 13.5 kg, the MHC-V71D is 37.0 x 93.0 x 42.7cm in size and 22 kg in weight. Also, the Sony MHC-V81D has a size of 44.5 x 106.0 x 42.7gm and weighs 26.5 kg. While the MHC-V41D is worth Rs 30,990, the MHC-V71D and MHC-V81D are worth Rs 41,990 and Rs 51,990 respectively. They will be available in Sony Centres and other leading electronic retail options.

