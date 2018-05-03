Sony launches Bravia X9000F series of 4K HDR Smart TVs in India

Sony’s new Smart TV series supports HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma and Dolby Vision, and also offers direct access buttons for Netflix and Google Play Store. Sony’s new Smart TV series supports HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma and Dolby Vision, and also offers direct access buttons for Netflix and Google Play Store.

Sony Bravia X9000F, the company’s 4K HDR Smart television series has been launched in India. The Bravia X9000F includes three new TVs – Bravia KD-85X9000F, Bravia KD-65X9000F and Bravia KD-55X9000F. The Bravia KD-55X9000F price in India is Rs 2,39,000, while prices for Bravia KD-65X9000F and Bravia KD-85X9000F models will be announced soon. The Smart 4K HDR TVs will be available at Sony Centre stores, as well as other offline retail outlets.

Sony Bravia X9000F series offers a screen resolution of 3820 x 2240 pixels, though display sizes vary. The Bravia KD-85X9000F has a 85-inch display, while the Bravia KD-65X9000F and Bravia KD-55X9000F come with 65-inch and 55-inch display sizes respectively. The TVs sport a TRILUMINOS display and are powered by the 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme. The devices ship with 4K X-Reality PRO video processor and X-Motion Clarity motion enhancer.

Also read: TCL launches iFFalcon Smart TV series at starting price of Rs 13,999: Here are the details

Sony Bravia X9000F series runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Sony’s exclusive user interface. The TVs feature 16GB storage. Users will be able to access Google Play to watch shows as well as Chromecast to cast content from their smartphones. The 4K HDR TVs will also receive a Sony UI update, that will enable Smart Home Ready – a feature to connect other smart devices to the TV via Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Sony’s new Smart TV series supports HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma and Dolby Vision, and also offers direct access buttons for Netflix and Google Play Store. Users can access video streaming apps like Amazon Prime, BigFlix and SonyLiv. Two 10W speakers with Dolby support are included for audio. The audio modes include Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Pulse. Connectivity options on the Sony Bravia X9000F Smart TV series include four HDMI ports, three USB ports as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd