Sony Cyber-shot HX350 compact camera with 50x super zoom launched in India at Rs 28,990

Sony has introduced the Cyber-shot HX350 digital camera featuring 50x super zoom.

Sony has introduced the Cyber-shot HX350 digital camera in India. The camera falls somewhere between a full blown DSLR and the standard point-&-shooter. The Cyber-shot HX350 will cost Rs 28,990 and is now available for sale in the Indian market.

The Cyber-shot HX350 features a 24-megapixel Exmor R CMOS. As Sony claims the improved camera sensor will let you take best shots indoors or in dim light. The image processor is also the latest BIONZ X. This promises not high shooting speed with detailed and crisp images. Perhaps the highlighted feature of the HX350 is the 50x optical zoom which is useful for shooting fast distances in clear detail.

The latest camera comes with a ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T lens and 100x Clear Image zoom. The HX350 also boasts Optical Steadyshot for producing blur-free shots. The Intelligent Active Mode provides stabilization while recording Full HD videos using Sony’s proprietary frame analysis technology.

The HX350 offers a tiltable 3.0-inch display with a 921 dot resolution. For ports, the camera supports the Micro HDMI and Hi-speed USB 2.0. Sony promises the battery life of above 2 hours and 30 minutes which should easily give at least 310 photographs on a single charge.

Sony HX350 is the successor to the HX300. Both cameras share more or less similar the features, barring a few changes. Notably, the HX350 is compact in size and has a DSLR-like body alongside an electronic view finder and manual controls. While it may not be closer to DSLRs, Sony is targeting the HX350 at those people who need a compact camera without compromising the core performance.

