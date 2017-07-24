Sony Bravia OLED A1 flagship television series launched in India

Sony has launched its flagship Bravia OLED A1 television series in India at a starting price Sony has launched its flagship Bravia OLED A1 television series in India at a starting price

Sony has launched its flagship Bravia OLED A1 television series in India at a starting price of Rs 3,64,900. The new Sony Bravia A1 series comes with 4K display, High Dynamic Range (HDR) support and has a new image processor as well. The A1 series also comes with Acoustic Woofers, which Sony claims makes these the world’s first large screen television sets with powerful sound.

Sony has launched two variants of the A1 OLED series: KD-65A1, which is a 65-inch television set, while the KD-55A1 is 55-inch version. The KD-65A1 is priced at Rs 4,64,900, while the 55-inch version costs Rs 3,64,900.

Sony says the new television sets have over 8 million “self-illuminating, individually controlled OLED pixels,” which help offer a high quality visual experience along with supreme contrast, depth, texture details when viewing content on the TV. The 4K HDR OLED panel has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, and the TVs come with a 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme.

Th other highlight of the A1 series is the new Acoustic Surface Technology, and the television comes with an integrated subwoofer behind the TV. This ensures powerful sound in the TV set itself, claims Sony. The OLED TVs also comes with a new One Slate concept design from Sony, which incorporates all different functions inside the screen, and removes needs for other elements like speakers, a bezel, or a stand.

Dimensions of the Sony Bravia A1 65-inches are 1451 mm x 834 mm x 86 mm (7.8-inches in thickness) without stand, while with stand the dimensions are 1451 mm x 834 mm x 339 mm. The 55-inch Sony A1’s dimensions without the stand are 1228 mm x 711 mm x 86 mm (7.8-inches), and with stand the dimensions are 1228 mm x 711 mm x 339 mm. The TV series comes with the stand, and it also includes the Voice Remote Control, an IR Blaster to control DTH with the BRAVIA remote as well.

Sony’s new television series also comes with support for HDR content, which means a better viewing experience on videos services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which have some HDR content. Sony also claims this new television set has its own 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme, which has 40 per cent more real-time image processing than the 4K Processor X1.

Sony A1 4K HDR OLED TVs run on the latest Android TV version 7.0 (Nougat) with Sony’s UI on top. The television set has Chromecast built-in, and users can stream their smartphone, tablet content on the A1 TVs itself. On the voice search side, the television set will recognise 42 languages as well as English with an Indian accent.

The Sony OLED TV will be available for pre-booking from August 1 to August 15 from select dealers. The A1 series will be available in store from August 4. Sony is also giving customers a PlayStation 4 with the television set.

