Sony a7R III now in India; targets professional photographers and budding videographers

Sony a7R III retains the back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor that’s capable of capturing 42.4 Megapixel images with 5-axis image stabilisation. Sony a7R III retains the back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor that’s capable of capturing 42.4 Megapixel images with 5-axis image stabilisation.

Sony India added a new member to their full-frame mirrorless camera lineup today, the a7R III. This new camera is targeted at professional photographers and budding videographers looking for fast shooting speeds at high resolution.

Just like its predecessor, the a7R II, the Sony a7R III retains the back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor that’s capable of capturing 42.4 Megapixel images with 5-axis image stabilisation. The auto-focus points though have been significantly bumped up to 399 + 425 (contrast) from 399 + 25. The company claims this 400 points addition reduces the focusing time by half and increases the tracking accuracy by 2x.

The continuous shooting capability has also been doubled to 10 frames per second in the new model. This assists in capturing moving subjects with more accuracy and detail. Additionally, if there is any fluorescent or unwanted lighting in the shooting environment, the Anti-flicker function helps the camera detect the frequency of the lighting and time the shutter to minimise the impact on captured images.

On the video front, the Sony a7R III can record 4K videos (3840 x 2160 pixels) with HDR. It can also record Full HD videos at 120 fps allowing the footage to be edited into slow motion video files 4 to 5 times slower in Full HD resolution. Sony claims that the battery life on the new a7R III has more than doubled to around 650 shots on a single charge, as opposed to 290 on its last-gen model.

The 3-inch LCD screen now gets touch enabled and also gets touch focus capability. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth and USB 3.1 (type-C), the last two being newer additions/upgrade over the a7R II.

The Sony a7R III (body only – without lens) is now available for purchase in India for Rs 2,64,990 at Alpha flagship stores, Sony Center and a few other major electronic stores across India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd