Smartron tbook flex 2-in-1 notebook launched, price starts at Rs 42,990

Smartron has announced the launch of its 2-in-1 detachable notebook tbook flex. The laptop will be available at Rs 42,990 and Rs 52,990 for the 7th gen Intel m3 and i5 versions respectively. Smartron tbook flex can be exclusively bough on Flipkart from midnight of May 13.

Smartron tbook flex features a 12.2-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) touchscreen with a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. The screen has 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop comes with a fingerprint sensor as well. Smartron tbook flex sports a magnesium and aluminium alloy body design. It can flex up to 150-degrees. The 2-in-1 notebook features a type-cover keyboard with Dockpin connection and backlit keys. It also ships with a P2P trackpad. The Smartron tbook flex supports the Active Stylus as well.

Smartron tbook flex comes with two processor option – the 7th Gen Intel Core m3, that clocks upto 2.6GHz, and the 7th Gen Intel Core i5 that offers speeds upto 3.2GHz. The laptop comes integrated with Intel HD Graphics 615. Smartron tbook flex features 4GB LPDDR3 RAM and 128GB internal storage. It runs Windows 10, and comes with features like Cortana, Windows ink, and gestures among others.

Smartron tbook flex gets a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front lens. It sports two 10W speakers. Connectivity options on the tbook flex include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, two USB 3.0 ports, one SD memory card slot, one type-C USB Thunderbolt 3 slot, one regular type-C USB port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. The sensors on the device include Hall sensor and Accelerometer. Smartron tbook flex will be available in a dual-tone body colour, with two colour options: Orange/Grey and Black/Grey.

