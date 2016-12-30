Skullcandy Ink’d wireless review: A great wireless travel companion

The tight seal of the soft eartips of the Skullcandy Ink’d earphones means there is very little to no background noise even in crowded spaces The tight seal of the soft eartips of the Skullcandy Ink’d earphones means there is very little to no background noise even in crowded spaces

Skullcandy is a name well known and synonymous with earphones and earphones. We got our hands on one of the company’s offerings from the Bluetooth earphones segment, the Skullcandy Ink’d wireless. The lightweight and affordable Ink’d wireless earphones have a great battery life and have been a delight to me, especially during my daily commute to work and back home.

Ink’d earphones feature an integrated remote on the left hand side of the neck band, with three chunky buttons for volume and pause/play (that doubles as call answer/end button as well). Holding the volume up button advances the track and holding the down volume rewinds it. A blue light intermittently flashes when your earphones are connected to a device, and blinks red when it isn’t connected.

Price: Rs 3,999

What is good?

Ink’d wireless offer decent sound and they are a very comfortable fit for the ears thanks to the collar-bone design. The wireless design means there is no tugging and pulling of earphones while you are travelling in crowded metro trains – which is a big plus for users. There are reasonably good to take calls, though you might have problems with your voice reaching the other end in noisy crowded spaces.

The silicone earpieces of the Ink’d wireless are extremely soft, and these don’t hurt even if you’re using them continuously for a couple of hour. The tight seal of the soft eartips means there was very little to no background noise even in crowded spaces, while playing music at about 50-60 per cent volume.

The lightweight design is another bonus with these wireless earphones. The music quality of the Ink’d wireless is comprehensively superior to most I have tried till date. Not only are they loud, but are also capable of playing the full spectrum of music that you have in your playlist. It surprised me how good the bass was on these earphones, and being a ‘Rock’ music listener, I was glued to them. There is also superb clarity in mid-range and treble, which can compete with Bluetooth earphones with a much higher price tag.

The battery life on the earphones was also pretty decent, with the earphones lasting me almost four hours of commute each day.

What is bad?

The quality and the aesthetics of the earphones could have been better. The lack of any colour highlights, leaves the Ink’d earphones looking like a very single toned piece of tech – which some people might like, but feels a little dull to me. The build quality of the earphones could have been slightly better as well considering the price tag.

The charging port is hidden under a plastic cover, which is a pain to open unless you have decently long fingernails and a hassle to put back after charging.

The other big problem with the Ink’d earphones is the problem of connectivity during music playback. Even though they are easy to connect to all Bluetooth devices, it is difficult for the earphones to keep a connection.

I first noticed the disruption in music while travelling in a crowded metro train, with the phone resting in my pocket. It happened on quite a few occasions and I noticed that many times when I was moving, the music would suddenly get cut for a second or two before coming back on. The problem continued even when I connected with other devices, and at other locations.

Conclusion

There are so many options for Bluetooth earphones in the market right now, and all of those offerings have their pros and cons. Skullcandy Ink’d earphones are a good option and are reasonably priced for the great quality of music they put out – that too for a fare few hours on a single charge.

