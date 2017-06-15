Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear Wireless around-the-neck headset launched at Rs 14,999

Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear Wireless headset will be available on company’s e-store and in offline retail Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear Wireless headset will be available on company’s e-store and in offline retail

Sennheiser India has launched its latest Momentum In-Ear headset in a wireless version. The new Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear Wireless combines sleek around-the-neck design with soft stitched sheep-skin Nappa leather neckband.

This new Momentum In-Ear wireless version comes with active noise cancellation and hi-fi wireless sound. It features simple one-touch NFC pairing, Qualcomm apt-X and Bluetooth 4.1 with AAC codec support. Additionally, there is a three-button in-line remote with an integrated mic for controlling music and taking calls.

The headset supports convenient multi-connection of up to 2 devices at once, with 3-way calling capability. They are available in two variants, optimised for either iOS or Android and Windows smart devices. User’s do get vibration alert for incoming calls. Sennheiser notes that headset’s 170mAh battery can last about 10-hour on a single charge. It can voice prompts for battery life warnings, as well notifies of the pairing-status.

Commenting on the launch, Kapil Gulati, Director of Sales and Marketing at Sennheiser Electronics India said, “With wireless being the norm for the discerning audiophile consumers, we are very thrilled to have launched the new MOMENTUM headphones which represent our uncompromised vision and passion to go further and push for something even better. They are for people that demand the best and refuse to compromise on sound quality with progressive technology and high-quality materials in a product that is built to last.”

The Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear Wireless headset is priced at Rs 14,990. It comes in Black and Ivory colour options. These can be bought through Sennheiser’s online store and offline retail stores.

