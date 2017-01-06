Sennheiser launches HD 200 PRO monitoring headphones for Rs 6,490

Sennheiser’s HD 200 PRO monitoring headphones will be available on the company’s e-store for consumers who wish to purchase them. Sennheiser’s HD 200 PRO monitoring headphones will be available on the company’s e-store for consumers who wish to purchase them.

The headphones are built on the company’s HD4x1 series, and come with Sennheiser’s own proprietary ‘neodymium magnets’, which the company claims delivers excellent sound reproduction, especially a more powerful bass. Sennheiser claims the closed, over-ear, lightweight design also ensures isolation from outside ambient noise, make these well-suited for monitoring sessions.

Technical specifications of the earphones are: Frequency response is 20 – 20,000 Hz, sound pressure level (SPL) at 1kHz/1Vrms is 108 dB, and impedance is 32 ohms. The earphones have 3.5 mm jack, and weigh 184gms with a total cable length of 2.0 metres.

The total harmonic distortion (THD) (at 1 kHz, 100 dB SPL) is less than 0.1 per cent on the HD 200 PRO, according to Sennheiser.

“Giving our consumers an unforgettable Sennheiser audio experience is our endeavour and with the HD 200 PRO we will step up the audio experience by leaps and bounds. Keeping in mind the oursuit of perfect sound, these headphones are designed in a way which make them a perfect combination of Sennheiser’s uncompromised sound, reliability, comfort and classy looks, ” said Vipin Pungalia, Director, Professional Segment, Sennheiser in a press statement.

