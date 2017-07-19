Sennheiser CX 7.00BT wireless headphones with neckband design launched at Rs 11,990

Sennheiser CX 7.00BT headphones sport light weight neckband design and enhanced bass. Sennheiser CX 7.00BT headphones sport light weight neckband design and enhanced bass.

Sennheiser has launched its latest in-ear wireless headphones, the CX 7.00BT, in India. The premium wireless headphones sport lightweight neckband design, detailed sound and enhanced bass. The headphones have been priced at Rs 11, 990 and are also available through the company’s online store.

The CX 7.00BT in-ear wireless headphones offers Bluetooth 4.1 and Qualcomm apt-X for wireless Hi-Fi sound. The device has one-touch NFC pairing which makes it easy to connect the smartphone with a pair of in-ear headphones. It also offers multi-connection capability which makes it possible to pair with up to two devices simultaneously.

“With growing increase for the wireless headphones since the past few years, these headphones are a perfect amalgamation of comfort and style. We are very thrilled to have launched these headphones for those people who are always on the go and require a take-anywhere, affordable headphones that offers incredible listening experience,” said Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India.

The in-ear headphones has a battery backup of ten hours and charges completely in 1.5 hours, claims Sennheiser. The CX 7.00BT also supports USB audio via its supplied cable. The headphones also come with four ear buds of varying sizes for the perfect fit.

Sennheiser, the iconic German audio brand, has always been known for its high-end headphones. The company recently launched a limited edition HE 1 headphones in India with a price tag of Rs 45,00,000. The HE 1 is the successor of the legendary Orpheus.

