Samsung’s next wearable could be half fitness tracker, half smartwatch: Report

Samsung’s next-generation wearable device will be a cross between the Gear Fit 2 and Gear S3. Apparently, the device won’t the successor to the Gear S3, but an entirely new product that focuses on fitness tracking.

The South Korean company revealed details via a survey, as a part of SmartHub Plus program, where it accidentally shared some key details about the mysterious hybrid fitness tracker, reports SamMobile. Samsung describes the wearable to be smaller than the Gear S3 with interchangeable watch straps, similar to that of the Gear Fit 2. The wearable will be fully waterproof, so it won’t get damaged while swimming and intense workouts. It can also be used for weight and calorie management, sports coaching, and activity tracking.

The company doesn’t mention what operating system the wearable will run, but it’s likely to be powered by Tizen. The company only mentions that the device will have a “revised user interface” optimised for widgets and glanceable information. It seems that the watch will have interactive watch faces, though the exact details are scant at the moment.

So far, not much is known about the upcoming wearable. Samsung doesn’t reveal the screen size of the watch – and one of the biggest unknowns about the device is how long it will last. Samsung has used AMOLED display technology in the past. AMOLED is more power efficient than LCD, which could boost the smartwatch’s battery life.

Rumors have been swirling for months that Samsung could be preparing to launch two new wearables. Those rumors suggest that Samsung has two devices planned for this year, the Gear Fit Pro and Gear Pop. Initially, it was reported that both the devices could be launched officially at Samsung’s Tizen Developer Conference in May. However, Samsung didn’t launch those two fitness tracking devices.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed when it plans to launch the hybrid fitness tracker, so we’ve to wait for the official unveiling. So could Samsung be planning to launch its fitness tracking device along side the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23 in New York. The answer is that we really don’t know for sure. However, it’s likely that Samsung could showcase the upcoming wearable at IFA 2017 in Berlin.

