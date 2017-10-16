Samsung Wireless Speaker series review: A good bunch to gift this Diwali

Samsung has launched some really cool wireless audio speakers during the festive season. Samsung has launched some really cool wireless audio speakers during the festive season.

Bluetooth speakers are all the rage these days. Or should we say, they are the only option available to music lovers? Anyway, in a bid to differentiate in this crowded space, companies are trying their hands at all types of devices and features. Samsung is not that well-known in this space, but is bringing a range of devices to India for this festival season.

Samsung Wireless Speaker Bottle design (Rs 4999)

This Samsung model has been available globally for a while now, but is making its India debut now. The design resembles an old milk bottle and comes with a handle that strangely cannot be lowered. It has a fabric cover around the speaker and is easy to control with just a play/pause button and volume controls. The speaker is lightweight and extremely portable.

What really makes this one different is the fact that the top of the speaker is an LEd light which can be customised. The Lux Manager app lets you control the lights from colours to motion and makes this speaker a lifestyle accessory for the house. In fact, I really fancy this one as a night light, and there are settings that will help you make this effective. My only grouse here is that you need the app to switch off the LED light and there are no physical controls for this. You will need to the keep the light off when not needed if you want the battery to last more.

The music quality is good, but remember this is not a high-end device and hence has its limitations. The audio is clear and loud when it needs to be. This is not a speaker that can set the party on fire, but one that you would use to hear music in the house as you go about your daily chores. While I will not recommend this to audiophiles, this will keep all regular users happy. Given this this is not a very expensive speaker at Rs 4,199, I can recommend this as a good Diwali gift. Don’t forget, it’s not just music but lights too.

Samsung Level Box Slim (Rs 6,699)

The Samsung Level Box Slim looks like a power bank, and not without reason. In fact, this small little Bluetooth speaker can also power your smartphone with it runs out of charge. But this also means, the Level Box Slim is made for the go and has been made water proof. So you can take is wherever you work or play takes you and enjoy your music. While it can lie flat if you are in garden, it can stand up on the chest of drawers, making the design really versatile.

And this music quality here is very good, in fact a notch over the likes of the Samsung Bottle Design. The speaker, though really slim, offers a deep and rich audio which can really light up the party or add zing to a picnic in the open. The speaker has play/pause buttons on the side with volume controls and a power button. You cannot use an Aux cable to play music from sources that don’t have a Bluetooth option, and this is a bit of a dampener given that this is a great speaker for its size.

At a price of Rs 6,699, the Samsung Level Box Slim is not really cheap. However, the excellent audio quality and the added power bank feature make this is a good buy.

Samsung Scoop Design Wireless speaker (Rs 2,799)

The smallest design from Samsung at the moment, the Scoop Design wireless speaker is for those who want to take a portable speaker wherever they go. While compact seems to be the USP of this design — the speaker is only about the size of an ice cream cup — audio quality does not seem to have been compromised in any way. The round design offers play/pause buttons and volume controls on the top along the curves. There are micro-USB and Aux ports at the back, behind a flap. The design is also splash resistant.

The Scoop has a built in mic to let you make calls and the small design makes it ideal as to amplify conversations in small office rooms. However, given the competition the price seems a bit steep at the moment. Still a good buy given the audio quality.

