Samsung to take on Apple HomePod with its own Bixby-powered speaker: Report

Samsung could be planning to develop a smart speaker powered by the company’s Bixby voice-assistant. Samsung could be planning to develop a smart speaker powered by the company’s Bixby voice-assistant.

Samsung is planning to challenge Apple and Amazon with its voice-activated smart speaker, reports The Korea Herald. According to the report, Samsung’s unannounced ‘smart’ speaker will be powered by the company’s new Bixby virtual assistant that debuted on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in March this year.

Although details are thin on the ground so far, a recent patent filed by the company does seem to suggest that Samsung might be looking to launch a Bixby AI assistant-powered connected speaker in the future. The filing, first spotted by Patently Apple last month, revealed a design patent for an “audio device” made by Samsung. The patent suggested a smart speaker featuring a screen mounted on a tripod.

However, there’s no guarantee whether the company will actually launch the device, considering that Harman Kardon ( a subsidiary of Samsung) has partnered with Microsoft to bring the Invoke – a voice-controlled speaker powered by Cortana. But if Samsung brings its own connected speaker featuring Bixby AI assistant to the market, it might not be surprising.

The AI-powered home speaker segment has started to explode like anything, and the entry of Apple will only help the market to grow. Earlier this week, the Cupertino company launched HomePod, a Siri-powered smart speaker, at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose. The wireless speaker is not only ‘smart’ like Amazon Echo and Google Home, but will deliver amazing sound quality, a critical distinction that differentiates the HomePod from the competition.

Though at $349 (or approx Rs. 22,462) Apple HomePod will cost more than Amazon Echo, the market leader in the smart speaker segment. Amazon Echo, in comparison to Apple HomePod, is priced at $180 ( or approx Rs.11,856). Google’s Home speaker is priced at $129, and is powered by the Google Assistant.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd