Samsung to launch new Galaxy S smartwatch at IFA 2017: Report

Samsung will launch a new Gear S smartwatch next week at IFA consumer electronics tradeshow in Berlin. (Image of Samsung Gear S3 for representation) Samsung will launch a new Gear S smartwatch next week at IFA consumer electronics tradeshow in Berlin. (Image of Samsung Gear S3 for representation)

Samsung is likely to launch a new smartwatch at this year’s IFA consumer electronics tradeshow in Berlin, the company told CNBC. The smartwatch could be the successor to the Gear S3, which was first launched last year at the annual electronics tradeshow in Berlin.

In an interview with CNBC, Samsung’s president of its mobile communications, DJ Koh, confirmed that the company will launch a new Gear S smartwatch next week in Berlin. The announcement of the next-generation Gear S smartwatch will happen a few days ahead of the Apple Watch Series 3 unveiling, which is expected to be announced at Apple’s iPhone 8 event on September 12. Samsung’s executive did not share any details about the new Gear S watch, which is likely to called the Gear S4.

Koh admitted to the fact that the overall wearable market has been stagnant, as devices are “not providing enough useful features”. He, however, feels that the health care applications could help grow the smartwatch market. Samsung’s previous generation Gear S3 smartwatch ran on the company’s Tizen OS, and had a built-in LTE connectivity.

There’s also a possibility that Samsung could unveil one new wearable alongside the Gear S4 next week in Berlin. We’re anticipating the launch of the Gear Fit2 Pro, which has been leaked on several occasions in the past few weeks. A day back, noted leaker Evan Blass had spotted the Gear Fit2 Pro on the company’s Malaysian site for a brief period of time. That page was taken down before the listing went viral on the internet.

Even though Samsung entered the wearable market much earlier than Apple, the South Korean hasn’t fared well in the segment. According to the latest data from Strategy Analytics, Xiaomi was the clear leader in the global wearable market in the second quarter of 2017, followed by Fitbit and Apple.

