Samsung’s ‘The Frame’ TV turns into art, price starts at Rs 2,74,900

Samsung The Frame TV will be made available in India from this week. Samsung The Frame TV will be made available in India from this week.

Samsung’s ‘The Frame’ television set, which can be transformed into an art work with some settings, is now being made available in India. Samsung will showcase the high-end 4K UHD television set in select stores and it will be sold across India from the first week of October, ahead of the crucial Diwali season. As part of the launch offers for ‘The Frame’ Samsung is also giving throwing in a free Samsung Galaxy S8+ (128GB version worth Rs 70,000), a free no Gap Wall Mount worth Rs 10,000 and six months free subscription to the Art Store on the television set (worth Rs 3000).

Samsung’s Frame television set comes in two sizes: 55-inches which is priced at Rs 2,74,900 and the 65-inch variant will cost Rs 3,99,900 and this is a more than just another high-end 4K TV in the market. For starters, customers can also get a customised frame for the Samsung television set. Of course, they will have to pay an extra Rs 14,000 or Rs 16,000 depending on the size of the TV.

These external frames comes in three options which are: walnut, beige wood and white finish. Samsung says the frames are magnetic and can be snapped onto the existing frame of the television set. The default frame is grey in colour.

Samsung will also provide a regular stand for the Frame, though as part of the launch offers, it is giving a ‘No gap” wall mount free with the tv set. The no gap wall mount means Frame can be placed on the wall similar to a painting or artwork and there is no gap, like with other television sets. Samsung also has a special Studio stand for the Frame, though this will have to purchased separately. This is similar to how stands are designed for actual art canvases.

The highlight of the Samsung Frame television set is the ability to convert this into a work of art, so it doesn’t look like a black box when not in use. Samsung says it has collaborated with top art galleries and created an art store, where users can purchases paintings they would like to display on ‘The Frame.’ Subscription to the digital art store costs around Rs 500 per month, though users can purchase the individual paintings as well.

The highlight of the Samsung Frame television set is the ability to convert this into a work of art. The highlight of the Samsung Frame television set is the ability to convert this into a work of art.

When picking the art work, users can customise the display, the style of the ‘painting’, etc These can also be controlled via a mobile app called ‘The Frame’ which is available on iOS and Android. Samsung says its own collection has 100 exclusive art works for users to choose from. Users can also showcase their personal photos on the Frame.

The Frame is also fitted with motion and light sensors. If the television detects no motion, it will automatically move into standby mode and the art work will disappear, thus conserving electricity. Once the customer comes back into the room, the art work will reappear. The light sensors will help the television adjust the settings, brightness based on the lighting conditions outside.

Samsung has also gone for what it calls ‘the invisible’ wire look with the Frame. There is only one single wire for the television set, and it connects to a separate box where other ports are placed. The Frame is also a smart television based on Samsung’s own Tizen OS with apps like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, etc. The resolution is 4K UHD.

Samsung is pitching this as a television set that is unlike any other, given its unique features and design. Of course, the price tag means that not every living room in India can afford this one.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd