Samsung SSD T5 in four capacities launched in India, starting at Rs 13,500

Samsung has launched portable SSD T5 in India in four capacities – 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. SSD T5 offer speeds up to 540MB/s thanks to company’s 64-layer V-NAND technology. The portable solid state drive (PSSD) has been built keeping in mind content creators, business and IT professionals as well as mainstream consumers.

“At Samsung, we work towards delivering meaningful innovations and the Portable SSD T5 continues our legacy of leadership and innovation. We are confident that the T5 will exceed consumers’ expectations for external storage by offering 4.9 times faster speeds than external HDD products and a solid metal design that is lightweight and conveniently pocket-sized. T5 is surely a stunning proposition for Power Users like Media Professionals, Technology Enthusiasts, Content Creators and Business Professionals,” said Sukesh Jain, Vice President, IT & Mobile Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

Samsung SSD T5 measures 74 x 57.3 x 10.5 millimeters (3.0 x 2.3 x 0.4 inches) and weighs just 51 grams. It is claimed to withstand accidental drops of up to 2 meters thanks to no moving parts and a shock-resistant internal frame. People can store, access and transfer data across multiple operating software and devices with optional data protection based on AES 256-bit hardware encryption. There’s also mobile Android app.

Samsung SSD T5 is available in two metal finish variants – deep black (1TB and 2TB models) and alluring blue (250GB and 500GB models). SSD T5 is priced at Rs 13,500 for the 250GB option, Rs 21,000 for 500 GB version, Rs 40,000 for 1 TB option, and Rs 80,000 for 2 TB option.

