Samsung ‘Smart Utsav’ offers: How to get a Galaxy S8+, J5 Prime, etc for free

Samsung is more than just smartphones and tablets. The South-Korean company is a major player in the home appliances category like televisions, fridges, etc. Samsung has now announced “Smart Utsav” offer ahead of Diwali. where it will give users a free Galaxy S8+, Galaxy J5 Prime, J2 Pro, etc with the purchase of large home appliances. Here are some of the deals.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ free with Samsung QLED TV

Samsung Galaxy S8+(128GB version) will be free on purchase of a television from the QLED TV series. Other freebies included are “No-Gap Wall Mount” and a 10 Years no screen burn-in warranty. Those purchasing a UHD TV and Curved TV will get a Free Soundbar.

Of course, Samsung’s QLED TV series starts at a price of Rs 2,99,900 and goes all the way to Rs 4,54,500, which means this is not something every one will go out to purchase on Diwali. But for those with budget no bar and considering the QLED series as an option, don’t forget the Galaxy S8+ is also free with this.

Samsung is also offering its customers free accessories in the Smart TV Range. Some of these include a 2.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker, 2 Year Warranty and up to 2 months free DTH Subscription from Airtel Digital TV, Dish Tv or Sun Direct.

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime, J2 Pro free with refrigerator, washing machines

Samsung is offering Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J2 Pro, worth Rs 13,490 and Rs 9,090 respectively as free gifts with their “Side by Side” Refrigerator range. The fridge series starts at Rs 79,500 going up all the way to Rs 2,65,000. Samsung is also offering a Galaxy J5 Prime worth Rs 13,490 free with its AddWash and FlexWash range of washing machines. Consumers can also get cash back scheme on select washing machines.

These range of offers from Samsung will be valid until October 22, 2017. In addition to product-based schemes, Samsung is also giving 5 per cent Cashback on SBI debit, credit cards.

