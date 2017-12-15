Samsung smart speaker to launch in 2018, will cost $200

Samsung smart speaker is expected to launch in several colour options, including a matte black. Samsung smart speaker is expected to launch in several colour options, including a matte black.

Samsung Mobile chief executive DJ Koh has already confirmed that the company is working on its own smart speaker. Now according to a report in Bloomberg, Samsung’s smart speaker will be introduced in the first half of 2018 and the device could cost around $200.

Samsung isn’t working on a smart speaker with touchscreen like Amazon’s Echo Show, instead it will have lights on top for visual feedback. The upcoming device will run Bixby and will work with Samsung’s TVs, Galaxy smartphones as well as other device. Essentially, the smart speaker will serve as a hub for Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem.

“One prototype version of the Samsung speaker in testing is between the size of Amazon’s latest Echo and the HomePod, one of the people said,” the report reads. It quotes people briefed on the plan who told the site that the company is yet to improve voice-based searches on the device. Samsung smart speaker is expected to launch in several colour options, including a matte black.

Notably, the smart speaker segment is currently being led by Amazon, with the company offering Artificial Intelligence (AI)- powered speakers for as low as $49 (or approx Rs. 3172). Amazon’s Echo range goes up to $229 (or approx Rs 14,825) for the top-end model.

Rival Apple’s Siri-powered HomePod speaker is set to go on sale next year, priced at $349 ( or approx Rs. 22,462). Meanwhile, Google is also trying to establish it self into the growing market for connected speakers with Google Home, which is powered by Google Assistant. Google Home costs $129 ( or approx Rs 8351).

