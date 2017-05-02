Samsung QLED TVs launched in India, starts at Rs 3 lakhs going up to Rs 25 lakhs

Samsung’s new QLED television sets have been launched in India, and come with an offer of free Galaxy S8+, for those who pre-book. Samsung’s new QLED television sets have been launched in India, and come with an offer of free Galaxy S8+, for those who pre-book.

Samsung Electronics today launched its new line of QLED television sets in India, which comes with premium specifications, and a pricing that is unmatched. The new Samsung QLED TVs will be available in three series, which are named as Q9, Q8 and Q7. Each series will have the following television sizes 55 inches (138 cm), 65 inches (163 cm), 75 inches (189 cm) and 88 inches (223 cm). The pricing starts at Rs 3,14,900 going up all the way to Rs 24,99,900.

Samsung is opening up its QLED TVs for pre-booking between May 2 and May 21. The pre-booking offer will give customers a free Samsung Galaxy S8+ in gold coloured variant, so at least you’ll save some money on a new phone, even as you decide to go all out for a television set.

The QLED TV sets from Samsung offer 100 per cent Colour volume, which Samsung says is the highest in the market right now. It also comes with the HDR 2000 functionality to ensure enough details in the viewing picture, and Samsung claims this will mean no loss or distortion of colour.

It has a “No Gap Wall-mount” and the optional studio stand, and the television series sports a slim, sleek and premium metal body. Samsung’s new QLED TVs sport a bezel-less display.

Samsung has also showcased its new innovation “The Frame,” in India, which fades to black like a regular TV set, but it can be used to showcase a collection of more than 100 art pieces in 10 different categories, which include landscape, wildlife, action etc. The Frame also comes with customisable accessory options, interchangeable bezels and an optional Studio Stand.

“Samsung’s QLED TVs are ushering in a new era of televisions, with innovations that are ahead of their time. These televisions reflect our global ambition. Samsung has been the world’s biggest television brand for the last 11 consecutive years. We are also India’s top television brand for the last decade and the most trusted brand in the consumer electronics category,” said HC Hong, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia in a press statement.

It has an “all-new Invisible Connection cable” to keep cords and wires out of sight, and customers can just use a a single optical cable that brings all devices together. Additionally the QLED TV has a “Samsung One Remote,” with which users will be able to control “most connected TV devices.” Samsung also has a new Smart View App to let users share content from their smartphone onto their TV.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd