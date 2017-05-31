Samsung Notebook 9 Pro with Windows 10, embedded S Pen launched at Computex

Samsung Notebook 9 has a built-in S Pen with a 0.7mm tip. It is claimed to detect more than 4,000 levels of pressure. Samsung Notebook 9 has a built-in S Pen with a 0.7mm tip. It is claimed to detect more than 4,000 levels of pressure.

Samsung announced Samsung Notebook 9 Pro, a laptop powered by Windows 10, at Computex. It comes in two variants based on the screen size – 13.3 inch and 15 inch. Notebook 9 Pro offers an embedded S Pen, a 360-degree touchscreen display, as well as securely login with facial recognition via Windows Hello. Samsung Notebook 9 Pro is company’s first laptop with an embedded S Pen.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro comes with a Full HD touch screen with RealView Display. Tablet Mode in Windows 10 allows for an easier navigation. “The wide viewing angle on the Notebook 9 Pro provides viewing clarity for up to 178 degrees for clear pictures and text from any angle,” Elana Pidgeon, Junior Editor said in a Windows blog post.

Samsung Notebook 9 has a built-in S Pen with a 0.7mm tip. It is claimed to detect more than 4,000 levels of pressure. The S Pen enables users to draw in the Photos app or add notes to map with Windows Ink, and more.

Powered by Intel Core i7 processor, the device features 256GB internal storage. The 13.3-inch model comes with 8GB RAM while the 15-inch model offers 16GB RAM coupled with Radeon 540 graphics card. Notebook 9 Pro uses USB Type-C slot for charging. Other connectivity options include: two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI port and a microSD card slot.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro supports Wi-Fi 802.11 ac 2×2, and Bluetooth version 4.1. The 54Wh battery supports fast charging technology. The 15-inch variant weighs 3.79lbs (1.7 kgs approx), while the 13.3-inch Notebook 9 Pro weighs 2.91lbs (1.3 kgs approx). Pricing and availability is unknow at this point.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd