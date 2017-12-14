Samsung Notebook 9 Pen, Notebook 9 (2018) announced with 8th-gen Intel chipsets

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen and Notebook 9 (2018) have been announced ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Samsung Notebook 9 Pen and Notebook 9 (2018) have been announced ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Samsung’s next-generation premium notebooks have been announced ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The South Korean major introduced a brand new Notebook 9 Pen, along with the 2018 edition of the Notebook 9. Samsung hasn’t announced price or release date of the notebooks yet, but the new lineup should be priced upwards of $1000 (or approx Rs 64,285).

First up is the Notebook 9 Pen, a 2-in-1 device that comes with a built-in, refined S-Pen. The all-new S-Pen offers 4.096 levels of pressure with a fine 0.7 mm tip and provides tilt detection that’s fit for natural writing and drawing experience. The S-Pen also gets the popular Air Command feature on the Notebook 9 Pen, which lets you open app quickly. The 13.3-inch Notebook 9 is encased in a premium, magnesium aluminum case frame that Samsung calls as “Metal12”, which makes it lighter than many aluminum laptops available in the market. And thanks to the 360-degree hinge, one can use the device either as a laptop or a tablet. The premium device runs on Windows 10.

Speaking of its specifications, Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor coupled with up to 16GB RAM, and a maximum of 512GB of native storage. The notebook also supports a 720p HD web camera and it includes a fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Notebook 9 2018

Other than the Notebook 9 Pen, Samsung also launched the 2018 edition of the Notebook 9. The notebook will be available in two versions: a 13.3-inch and a 15-inch model. Both variants of the Notebook 9 offer the same Metal12 frame as the Notebook 9 Pen, along with the Full HD displays. They both are powered by Intel Core i7 processors and feature 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage. The 15-inch model meanwhile, also comes with an Intel HD graphics and Nvidia GeForce MX150. A fingerprint scanner is still offered on both the variants.

Samsung says all models will be showcased for the first time at CES 2018 in Las Vegas in January next year, while sales in Korea begins later this month.

