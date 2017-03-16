Samsung launches premium QLED television variants; prices not revealed

As part of its new home entertainment lineup, Samsung Electronics on Tuesday launched its premium flagship QLED television range, and revealed a new lifestyle TV called ‘The Frame’. According to the company, the newly announced QLED TV series — the Q9, Q8, and Q7 — armed with “metal quantum dot technology”, provides better viewing angles as well as 100 per cent colour volume with a peak brightness of 1,500 to 2,000 nits (a unit of visible-light intensity — the higher the nit spec, the brighter the display).

“While the product will initially be available in the European and American markets, it would be offered in India probably by early May,” vice-president and head of global product management of Samsung Electronics, Jungkil Lee, said on Tuesday. “Also, our Bengaluru and Noida design and research & development facilities are working on tailored products for the Indian market in the premium TV segment,” he added.

The company has tried some “more innovations (other than the metal quantum dot technology)” with the QLED range— primarily the ‘invisible connection’ cable, which helps manage cords and clutter with a single optical cord system that links the display to a hub connected to several devices. It has also introduced the “no gap wall-mount” which brings the TV flush against the wall. It also comes with the single remote for all television-related devices.

While Samsung didn’t reveal the price points of the Q9, Q8, and Q7 series, it said that the models would be available in the 49-88 inch display range. The company also launched ‘The Frame’ range, which, unlike the QLED series, is set to be launched sometime later during the year. Focussing more on the design aspect of home entertainment, the TV, when not in “traditional” usage, can act as a frame on the wall, displaying art pieces as well as the user’s personal albums.

Commenting on the market share of the company, Jungkil Lee said, “Over the last ten months we have consolidated our share. Currently we hold 31 per cent of the overall Indian television sets market, 41 per cent in the premium UHD (ultra-high-definition) and around 50 per cent in the 60 inch and above segments.”Major competitors of Samsung in the Indian premium TV space are its South Korean counterpart LG and Japan’s Sony.

